UberEATS launches in Fresno, Clovis

BY JOHNNY MARTIN

UberEATS, the online meal ordering and delivery platform, has officially launched in the Fresno-Clovis area.

“We’re excited to bring UberEATS in Fresno,” said UberEATS general manager Clay Carroll. “The product brings a convenient and reliable way for people to get the food they love. Also, this provides more opportunities for people to earn extra money through becoming a delivery partner. And, now local restaurants can connect with more customers.”

Here’s how it works: 1. Download the app or head to www.UberEATS.com. 2. Pick delivery location – Input your address where you’d like your meal delivered. 3. Find the perfect meal – Browse local restaurants or search by cuisine type to find exactly what your tastebuds are asking for. 4. Place your order – Pick the items you want right now or schedule your order to the arrive whenever is most convenient for you. 5. Track the progress of the delivery – Get updates as your order is prepared and delivered to your destination.

A total of 80 Fresno and Clovis-based restaurants are signed up with UberEATS.

According to UberEATS’ website, you can get anything you want from its “roster” of restaurants close to you with an average wait time of 30 minutes from start to finish.

“People are thrilled,” Carroll said of the feedback received from the recent launch in Fresno-Clovis. “Restaurants are seeing more customers discover their food and ordering via the app and hungry eaters are now able to order food at their own convenience.”

Uber started its food delivery service just over a year ago with just a few restaurants in select cities. It is now up to over 40,000 restaurants participating in 94 cities worldwide, including eight in California alone, stretching from San Francisco all the way to San Diego.