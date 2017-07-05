Snap Jewelry Store Opens in Old Town

BY CAROLE GROSCH

Have you ever wanted to design your own jewelry?

On July 7, a new type of jewelry shop opened in Old Town Clovis that allows you to do just that.

Using retail space in the Avon Store at 429 Pollasky Ave., Jazzy Snaps, a locally owned fashion jewelry company, is one of the first snap jewelry companies that gives customers the opportunity to create jewelry that is as individual as they are. Hundreds of pieces are interchangeable and offer a variety of styles. Plus, it’s fun and economical.

Owner Joyce Purcell first noticed snap jewelry on the East Coast four years ago and introduced it locally at Big Hat Days, The Flea Market and other Old Town events. She started Jazzy Snaps in Clovis in January 2014 with an online store. Now customers now have a local place to view new products or purchase new snap jewels.

“Snap jewelry became popular in Northern Europe and is often called ‘Amsterdam Jewelry,'” said Purcell. “It slowly migrated to the U.S. In fact, we have had customers visiting Clovis from Amsterdam to purchase our jewelry.

“Jazzy Snaps was one of the very first snap jewelry companies in California. Since we do not have to support a national distribution chain, our customers find that our prices are 25-30 percent lower than national competitors.”

This is how it works: Choose the type of jewelry desired, a necklace, for example, and then build on it from hundreds of snap jewels to create the style and look you want.

Jewels cost $2 to $4. You can economically change the style for a completely different look.

Jewelry pieces are carried in 12mm and 18mm sizes that are separate product lines. Each size has interchangeable pieces with snap fittings.

“Our silvertone jewelry is non-tarnish rhodium plated with no nickel or cadmium content,” said Purcell. “We also carry leather cuff bracelets as well as a few resin pieces. Many of our male customers enjoy selecting a leather cuff and customizing with sports themed snaps.

“Our most popular items seem to be our tassel necklaces and ‘silver’ bracelets with crystal snaps for the popular ‘bling’ look. Rings and earrings also seem to be popular. We are very sensitive to our disabled customers who find our stretch bracelets easy to wear. Many of our necklaces have longer chains to allow the customer to slip them on over their head.”

Snap jewelry is convenient for travel; just take along a few key pieces to create different looks for different outfits and occasions.

A future formal Grand Opening for Jazzy Snaps is planned.

For more information or to view the Jazzy Snaps product line, visit www.jazzysnaps.com or stop by the Avon Store.