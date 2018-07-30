Letter to the Editor: Proposed Old Town Bike Route will ‘significantly reduce’ parking; Landmark Commons needs new name

I want to share my concern with the citizens of Clovis and B.O.O.T. regarding the planned bicycle lane north of Barstow on Woodworth to Sierra Avenue.

It is a basic truth that adequate parking remains a major problem in Old Town Clovis. We now have 66 parking spaces on Woodworth between Fifth and Third. The diagonal parking requires 10 feet by 16 feet for each space. The proposed parallel parking (requiring a minimum of 10 feet by 20 feet) will significantly reduce available spaces in that specific area.

Bicyclists now continue east on Barstow, cross Clovis Avenue and immediately access the main bicycle path. A review of this plan will be before the Clovis City Council soon. Contact them for additional information.

Landmark Commons (Third and Hughes) will house our new senior center, county library and city transit center. The name the city has selected does not proclaim the significant history of this location.

The City Council should initiate a contest to select an appropriate historic name for this project. I will personally donate $500 to the winner of that contest.

– Peg Bos, Clovis Museum