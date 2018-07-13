City approves environmental report on new project

The Clovis City Council approved an environmental impact report on the 63,000 square-foot Clovis Landmark Commons Civic Center North Project on Monday, July 9.

According to the site plan, the project would include about 63,000 square feet of community and office use, including a county library building, city senior center and city transit center, located at a vacant site north of Third Street and east of Clovis Avenue.

With the environmental impact report approved, the site plan will come back to the council in about a month for approval.

“If approved, then we can move forward and start to develop and build the site,” engineering program supervisor Ryan Burnett said.

Burnett added that there were a few typos in the Environmental Impact Report which will be addressed.

“We will go back and make those changes and those changes will be reflected in the final document,” Burnett said.

The plan includes a public plaza which would be located between the senior activity center and regional library.

The county library would be moved from its current location in the Clovis Civic Center and the City Senior Center would be moved from its current location at 850 Fourth St.

According to the Environmental Impact Report, the project is not expected to create any significant effects on the environment.

“The proposed project will accommodate the community’s expanding needs for library, transit and senior services,” the report states.

The report adds that the City of Clovis and County of Fresno are working together to develop the site.