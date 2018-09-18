Clovis Unified grieves hit-and-run death of administrator Gavin Gladding

The Clovis Unified School District community is mourning following the death of beloved Fort Washington Elementary School vice principal Gavin Gladding in a hit-and-run accident early Sunday.

“The hearts and thoughts of the entire Clovis Unified educational team is with the Gladding family, and the Fort Washington team has already reached out to offer assistance and support as they grieve this unexpected loss,” CUSD said in a statement.

Gladding was jogging on the north shoulder of westbound Friant Road around 6 a.m. when a dark-colored pickup truck swerved off the roadway and struck him, according to the California Highway Patrol. He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center with major life threatening injuries, and died at the hospital.

Gladding joined Clovis Unified in 2005, and taught science at Alta Sierra Intermediate and Clovis West High School before joining Fort Washington Elementary as the school’s second-in-command in 2015.

“Mr. Gladding was an amazing educator and a caring mentor to our students at the Fort,” said principal Melanie Hashimoto. “Our team is in shock, but we are pulling together to support each other and our students as we mourn this great loss.”

Psychologists will be on hand and available to Fort Washington Elementary students throughout the week as the community processes this tragedy.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP or the California Highway Patrol at 559-262-0400.