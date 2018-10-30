Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – October 31, 2018
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
MUST READ
Girls water polo: Clovis goes undefeated in league, awarded No. 2 seed
Coming into the season, the Clovis girls water polo team had moderate expectations mixed with a solid group of experienced players after winning the...
KG Communications appoints new marketing/sales manager
KG Communications, a digital wireless communications firm based out of Clovis, has promoted Sandra Rios-Mancillas to Marketing and Sales Manager. According to a news release,...
Triangle Drive In: Good Times. Better Burgers.
For our recent lunch review, we decided to take a trip back to the 50s and grab a burger at the new Triangle Drive...
Buchanan grads recognized as national Emmy winners
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ky2y-8nZnYw?start=43] A pair of Buchanan High School graduates are soaking up the spotlight. Former students Hannah Weaver and Sienna Delgado were honored with the student...