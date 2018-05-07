Clovis gets two Valley Blueprint Awards

Clovis will be well represented at the 2018 San Joaquin Valley Blueprint Awards this week with two of its projects set to receive awards.

The city’s Cottage Home Program was announced Friday as the Award of Excellence recipient in the Downtown Revitalization category while Magnolia Crossing, a senior assisted living facility, will receive the same award in the Residential Development category.

The awards program, in partnership with the Community and Regional Planning Center at Fresno State and sponsored by American Planning Association California – Central Section, recognizes outstanding achievements and practices in the built environment.

In 2009, the San Joaquin Valley’s eight regional transportation agencies created the awards program to encourage quality in planning and development, with the smart-growth oriented 12 Blueprint Principles as the basis. The hope was to provide visual examples of attractive, functional and environmentally friendly projects that could have relevance throughout the San Joaquin Valley. Over 50 projects and individuals have received awards since the program began.

The 2018 awards program solicited nominations from throughout the San Joaquin Valley in the following sustainable development categories: residential, commercial, mixed use, downtown revitalization, transportation enhancement, and historic revitalization. Nominations were also sought for individuals who have shown enthusiasm and tenacity in promoting the smart-growth principles.

Award recipients will be recognized at the 13th Annual San Joaquin Valley Policy Conference hosted by the Stanislaus Council of Governments at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Modesto on May 9-11. The 2018 San Joaquin Valley Blueprint Awards Luncheon is scheduled at the conference for May 11 at noon.