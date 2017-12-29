Magnolia Crossing opens house to potential residents

Magnolia Crossing, Clovis’ new assisted living community, invited future residents and their families to its Dec. 28 Open House event.

“This is really an event for potential residents,” said Michael Sigala, founder of Magnolia Crossing and Board President of Innovative Development and Living Solutions of California. “We like to educate people about our project, what it means to live here and have them take a look around and tour some of the units, and see how unique of a community this is.”

The new, award-winning, facility provides for a different lifestyle and approach to care for seniors than traditional assisted living in the Clovis/Fresno area. Designed for the elderly and disabled who cannot or chose not to live independently, Magnolia Crossing’s group living environment provides safe, innovative and affordable housing options. With staff and caregivers on hand 24/7, residents will receive non-medical care and get help with their meals, transportation, housekeeping, laundry and other activities.

Built on three acres at Sierra Avenue and Highway 168, the development consists of three one-story buildings with a garage and 16 studio units each with outdoor pathways, gardens and an open plaza space included. Inside each building are kitchen, dining and multiple living areas – all designed to make residents feel at home.

“A lot of things set us apart from other assisted living communities but most importantly, our design,” said Sigala. “That’s really a unique feature. Most communities like this are three-story buildings with long corridors and we’re more of a home-like, cozy environment. People are going to feel like they’re living in a unique and special place.”

In addition, Magnolia Crossing is a mixed income community – an option that does not exist in the marketplace right now.

“Other things that are unique is we’re locally owned and operated, Sigala added. “This is a joint partnership with the City of Clovis. We’re a new nonprofit [organization] that has developed this project and generated over $10 million from national funders to do this. It’s because we wanted to do something special for the community. And it’s a mixed income community, meaning that some of the units are set aside for folks who can’t typically afford to live in this environment. There’s going to be some people living in here who would never have this option otherwise.”

Earlier in the year with construction about 40 percent finished, Magnolia Crossing was selected to receive the American Planning Association’s 2017 Outstanding Planning Award in the Planning Project Category. The award was presented to Sigala, and his wife Marisa, at the June 5 city council meeting.

“It’s an honor to be getting a planning award for a project that is not even done with construction yet,” Sigala said at the time. “It means a lot. It means we did it right in terms of our design. It means that our project fits in the community.”

With the construction complete and its certificate of occupancy in hand, Magnolia Crossing is waiting for it state license to come through, which is expected to arrive mid-January, in order to start accepting residents.

The assisted living community will have another Open House on Saturday, Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon.