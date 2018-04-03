Clovis First Assembly of God Car Show

On Saturday, March 24, the Clovis First Assembly of God church on the corner of Sunnyside and Barstow held its ninth annual car show. There is no entry fee for this event, however, donations are appreciated and are used to help needy families. Last year, over 150 backpacks filled with school supplies were given to children attending our local schools. Pat Reed, the director of this event since its beginning, continues to make this a great event by drawing local participants that return each year.

This year’s winner For Best of Show went to Brian Hansen for his 1972 Chevy C10 truck. Brian and grandson Gavin accepted the trophy for this award.

The months of April and May are the busiest time of the year for car shows, there is a car show somewhere every weekend in the Valley. The Tower Car Show (April 14) and Old Town Clovis Car Show (April 15) will be held on back-to-back days. The following weekend on Saturday, April 21 is the Kingsburg Car Show and the Pan Draggers Start-N-Summer Car Show gets going April 28.

If you haven’t done so yet, you need to submit your pre-registration for the Old Town Clovis Car Show. Pre-registration closes April 8 and includes a commemorative T-shirt. If you register after the deadline you will still be able to buy a T-shirt while supplies lasts. For more information on this event, please visit www.oldtownclovis.org.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

April 14: Tower Car Show

April 15: Old Town Clovis Car Show

April 21: Kingsburg Car Show

April 27-29: NSRA Bakersfield

April 28: VW Spring Fling, Madera Fairgrounds

April 28: Pan Draggers Start-N-Summer Rod Run

April 28: Super Saturday Castle Air Museum Car Show

If your club or organization is putting on a car show or motorsports event we are always looking for interesting cars, people and events to share. You can reach Paul Hinkle at clovisparkinthepark@gmail.com, (559) 970-2274 or Eric Hinkle at ehinkle11@gmail.com. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @clovisparknpark and on Instagram @clovisparkinthepark.

For more information on upcoming events, past events and articles, go to www.clovisparkinthepark.com