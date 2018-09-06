Clovis Community Medical Center continues growth, unveils plans for skilled nursing facility

Clovis Community Medical Center is growing rapidly with the completion of the new cancer center, plans for a $390 million expansion and now a skilled nursing facility to be built just south of the hospital on Herndon and Coventry avenues.

The planned $65 million, 150-bed skilled nursing facility is part of Community Medical Centers’ effort to meet the growing demand of skilled nursing beds in the San Joaquin Valley.

In total, the facility will be made up of 90 skilled nursing beds and 60 subacute beds designed for medically fragile patients who require assistance from nurses and physicians for physical, speech or occupational therapy rehabilitation services.

According to the Office of Statewide Health, Planning and Development (OSHPD), Fresno County has a skilled nursing bed occupancy of 90.4 percent, 4.4 percent greater than the state average.

That number will continue to inflate as Fresno County’s senior population is projected to grow by 30 percent in the next 10 years. At current usage rates, the demand for skilled nursing beds will exceed supply.

Officials expect to break ground next summer with the facility projected to open in the fall of 2021.

This story will be updated.