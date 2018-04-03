Clovis Community Medical Center moves forward with $390 million expansion

The Board of Trustees at Community Medical Centers approved a four-year, $390 million project Monday that will add 144 private beds and expand several services at Clovis Community Medical Center.

CCMC’s 190,000-square-foot expansion project will feature a five-story bed tower and will add 15,000 square feet to the hospital’s emergency room, create six additional operating rooms, 24 additional ICU beds, and expand the hospital’s radiology, pharmacy and laboratory services along with the kitchen and dining areas.

The project, which breaks ground next month, will include an additional parking structure and a two-story, 60,000-square-foot clinical and administrative support building. When the project is completed in 2022, Clovis Community will have 352 all-private inpatient beds while providing jobs for an additional 420 nurses, therapists, technicians and support staff.

“We need to significantly expand inpatient capacity in our hospital system, and this Clovis project is the quickest and most cost-effective way to do it,” said Tim Joslin, Community Medical Centers President and CEO.

Another project in the works at Clovis Community is a 100,000-square-foot cancer center, which is expected to open in August.

