CHSU receives six-year WASC accreditation

California Health Sciences University announced Wednesday that it is now accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

The Clovis-based institution received the news following the WSCUC Commission meeting in June, when it was granted “Initial Accreditation” for a period of six years. WSCUC is one of seven regional agencies that accredits colleges and universities in the United States.

“We’re proud to achieve this important university milestone with WSCUC, within our aggressive timeline,” said Florence Dunn, founding president at CHSU. “The achievement with WSCUC was made possible by support from the entire campus community – from the Board of Trustees and Administration to the faculty, staff and students at CHSU – many of whom served on committees to help prepare the accreditation self-evaluations.”

Accreditation with the WSCUC also enabled the University to qualify for an .EDU website and email domains.

Effective August 8, 2018, CHSU switched its website address to chsu.edu. All email addresses for University administration, faculty, staff, students and alumni also switched to .EDU at the same time.

Earlier this year, CHSU broke ground on its future campus site in northeast Clovis. Construction is currently underway at the 70-acre site.