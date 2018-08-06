CHSU begins construction on new campus

Construction is in the early stages for California Health Sciences University’s new Clovis campus.

Crews on bulldozers and tractors have began moving dirt at the 70-acre site near Temperance Avenue and Highway 168.

The first building to be constructed will house the CHSU proposed College of Osteopathic Medicine. The 90,000 square-foot, three-story building will feature a state-of-the-art simulation center, osteopathic skills lab, a large classroom with capacity for 300 students, and a second classroom with 200 student capacity. The building will also include a library, student lounge with ample study spaces, faculty offices, and professional kitchen for educating students and the community about health meal preparation.

In the future, other building constructed on the new campus will include labs, classrooms, a student center, a library, an auditorium, along with support buildings.

Once the accreditation process has been completed, the College of Osteopathic Medicine hopes to welcome its first class of students in the fall of 2020, according to CHSU President Florence Dunn.

CHSU held an official groundbreaking ceremony for the school in May with its founders, board of trustees, city administrators and elected leaders in attendance.