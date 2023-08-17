Young Entrepreneurs: Children’s Business Fair at ClovisFest

August 14, 2023 – This year will be the 3rd Annual Children’s Business Fair, organized by Central Valley Young Entrepreneurs (CVYE) and partnered with the Clovis Chamber of Commerce.

Central Valley Young Entrepreneurs has challenged kids to start their own business.

Children who sign up are able to be an actual vendor at ClovisFest. The ages of these young entrepreneurs range from 6 to 17 years old.

The first year, 50 kids participated. Last year, 80 kids participated. The Children’s Business Fair continues to steadily grow each year.

This year, about 100 children will be participating in the Children’s Business Fair at Clovis Fest—and all of the slots were filled in just 20 days.

Mykel Suntrapak, the Founder of Central Valley Young Entrepreneurs does everything she can to help and support the kids on their business journey.

“I want them to have an entrepreneurial mindset,” said Suntrapak, “I want them to be successful in whatever path they choose in the future.”

The founder of CVYE said that it’s important to encourage the following qualities in young entrepreneurs: courage, problem solving, curiosity, grit, and persistence.

Once the kids are signed up, they are able to access a downloadable workbook, and then in early September they get to participate in a workshop. This year, the workshop is held on the Fresno State campus.

During the workshop, the new entrepreneurs are educated on topics that are needed for success as a vendor. They learn a variety of topics—from marketing and financial literacy, to packaging and booth presentation.

When speaking about the Children’s Business Fair at ClovisFest, Founder Mykel Suntrapak said, “It’s fun to see how the community supports the kids,”

“It’s the support from our community that allows me to put this on for them.” Central Valley Young Entrepreneurs 2023 Sponsors for the Children’s Business Fair at ClovisFest are: Valley Children’s, Fresno State, City of Clovis, Central California Parent Magazine, Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, Top Hand Media, Me-N-Eds, Libertarian Party of Fresno County, Inspiration Transportation and of course, Clovis Chamber of Commerce.

If you are interested in signing up your child for next year’s Children’s Business Fair, visit www.cvye.org and join their mailing list.

Also, do not forget to visit this year’s Children’s Business Fair at the 2023 Clovis Fest, on September 23rd & 24th from 8AM to 5PM, located between 7th & 8th Street on Pollasky.