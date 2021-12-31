Looking forward to 2022 in Clovis

With 2022 in full effect, that also means some new year’s resolutions are present.

I went to Old Town Clovis and asked some people what their new year’s resolutions are, reflections on 2021, and what they look forward to in 2022.

Central Valley resident, Kathleen Adams said she’d like to eat a little healthier and get a little more exercise. Adams went on to say that it’s very important for her to maintain.

“I’m a senior now, so I want to stay as healthy as I can for my grandchildren and my family,” Adams said.

She said this year she’s looking forward to spending time with family, enjoying herself, getting outside, and appreciation of things.

Clovis resident Manuel Sanchez said getting closer and spending more time with his family is his new year’s resolution.

He also said maintaining a healthy lifestyle is very important this year by eating the right foods and exercising.

“I exercise. I have my own gym in my garage,” Sanchez said. “That’s one thing that me and my wife made a commitment to each other that we’d do the best we can to stay in shape because we want to live a long life, we want to spend a long time together, so it’s very important.”

Sanchez said his goal for 2022 is to share with people about his faith and what God has done in his life.

“He’s blessed me so much, and I want to be able to share that with other people,” Sanchez said.

For Clovis resident Andrew Bounkhoune when it comes to reflecting, he’s looking at how far he’s gone in life — new home and a new job in 2021. Bounkhoune is looking forward to career growth in 2022.

Bounkhoune said he likes playing basketball outdoors, but hasn’t really been able to play as much as he can because of the recent rain but will usually try to play every day to stay active and healthy.

“My new year’s resolution is probably to exercise a little more, maybe gain some muscle,” Bounkhoune said. “I recently saw Spider-Man, so I was like oh man if Tom Holland could get ripped like that maybe I can get ripped like that too.”

Teacher and Clovis resident, Montana Kaufmann said her number one new year’s resolution is focusing on her own personal growth & health and just trying to become the best version of herself.

“I’m also a P.E. teacher, so movement is very important to me — whether it’s walking the dogs, finding a favorite activity,” Kaufmann said. “And I’m also a coach, so I love getting out playing volleyball, getting my kids active, and all of that.”

When it comes to reflecting, Kaufmann said she has realized how important the people are in her life and not to take them for granted.

“Also, every opportunity that you have, go out and say yes, don’t say no because you’re afraid of social interaction. Go out and make the most of it,” Kaufmann said.

Recent FPU graduate, Adam Krumpe said for 2022 his new year’s resolution is to be more grateful and to keep a gratitude journal.

On health: “I’ve been pretty stressed the past few years with school, but I just graduated from Fresno Pacific, so as I kinda slow down a little bit, one of my goals definitely is to just be more active,” Krumpe said.

When it comes to reflecting on 2021 how hard times have been and realizing what’s important. He also added living in the moment and just trying to keep priorities straight.

“Not to worry or to be anxious about the future, but to take advantage of the times that we have with the people that we love,” Krumpe said.

Clovis resident, Erin Carlson said her new year’s resolution is to get healthy, eat better and be more active.

“I was a college athlete, so I feel like now that I’ve gotten in my career I want to get back to being in the shape I was in college,” Carlson said.

Carlson hopes to travel more in 2022 and do more things that she wasn’t able to do in 2020 and 2021.

While some people have new year’s resolutions, others don’t; nevertheless, still aiming for positivity.

When asked what her new year’s resolution is Sherri Watkins said: “To have none — I’m not having any new year’s resolutions other than to continue to be kind to people and uplift people, and help everyone be the best that they can be.”

As we begin the new year, hearing these resolutions has motivated me to have more focus on myself as well as to report on our community and the “Clovis Way of Life”.