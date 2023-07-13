What’s happening Clovis?

Looking for something to do this weekend or upcoming week in Clovis? Check out our list of upcoming events!
Friday, July 14th
Peach Party at the Friday Night Farmers Market
Where: Old Town Clovis (along Pollasky between 3rd & 7th)
When: 5:30PM to 8:30PM
The Peach Party is one of the most anticipated nights of the Old Town Clovis Farmers Market!
Wawona Foods will be there giving out free samples and Chefs from the Institute of Technology Culinary Arts will be doing cooking demonstrations featuring fresh local peaches!
Bluegrass in the Park
Where: Clovis Veterans Memorial District’s Liberty Park (901 5 th St, Clovis, CA)
When: 6PM until Dusk
Friday Night Bites by Fresno Street Eats
Where: The old movie theater parking lot behind Target (801 Santa Ana Ave, Clovis, CA)
When: 5PM to 9PM
Saturday, July 15th
Saturday Morning Farmers Market
Where: Old Town Clovis on Pollasky between 5th & Bullard
When: 9AM to 11:30AM
Clovis Toy-Anime-Comic Con
Where: Clovis Elks Lodge (535 Woodworth Ave, Clovis, CA)
When: 11AM to 4PM
Kid friendly! Cosplay Contest at 2:30PM!
Admission is $8, Kids 10 & under get in free!
Fresno Street Eats’ Saturdays at Sierra Vista Mall
Where: The old movie theater parking lot behind Target (801 Santa Ana Ave, Clovis, CA)
When: 11AM to 8PM
Sunday, July 16th
Skate School for All Ages
Where: United Skates of America (Roller Skating Rink at 2881 Peach Ave, Clovis, CA 93612)
When: 11AM to 12PM
Lessons for beginners to advanced skaters! $20 per person/lesson
Tuesday, July 18th (through Thursday, July 20th)
Kids Jiu-Jitsu Summer Camp
Where: Guido’s Martial Arts Academy (130 W. Shaw Ave Ste. #102 Clovis, CA)
When: 9AM to 2PM Tues, July 18th-Thurs, July 20th
Register online at clovismartialarts.com
Wednesday, July 19th
Kids Summer Fun at the Museum
Where: Dry Creek Museum (401 Pollasky Ave. Clovis, CA)
When: 9AM to 12PM
Harlan Ranch Fresh Market
Where: Harlan Ranch Community off Shepherd & Leonard (1620 N Leonard Ave
Clovis, CA 93619)
When: 5PM to 9PM
Thursday, July 20th
Recipe for a Successful Food Business: Pop-ups, Events & Resources
Where: Clovis Community College – Herndon Campus Bldg. B Room 308 (390 W Fir Ave, Clovis, CA 93611)
When: 10AM to 12PM
Free workshop! Register online at valleycommunitysbdc.com