What’s happening Clovis?

Looking for something to do this weekend or upcoming week in Clovis? Check out our list of upcoming events!

Friday, July 14th

Peach Party at the Friday Night Farmers Market

Where: Old Town Clovis (along Pollasky between 3rd & 7th)

When: 5:30PM to 8:30PM

The Peach Party is one of the most anticipated nights of the Old Town Clovis Farmers Market!

Wawona Foods will be there giving out free samples and Chefs from the Institute of Technology Culinary Arts will be doing cooking demonstrations featuring fresh local peaches!

Bluegrass in the Park

Where: Clovis Veterans Memorial District’s Liberty Park (901 5 th St, Clovis, CA)

When: 6PM until Dusk

Friday Night Bites by Fresno Street Eats

Where: The old movie theater parking lot behind Target (801 Santa Ana Ave, Clovis, CA)

When: 5PM to 9PM

Saturday, July 15th

Saturday Morning Farmers Market

Where: Old Town Clovis on Pollasky between 5th & Bullard

When: 9AM to 11:30AM

Clovis Toy-Anime-Comic Con

Where: Clovis Elks Lodge (535 Woodworth Ave, Clovis, CA)

When: 11AM to 4PM

Kid friendly! Cosplay Contest at 2:30PM!

Admission is $8, Kids 10 & under get in free!

Fresno Street Eats’ Saturdays at Sierra Vista Mall

Where: The old movie theater parking lot behind Target (801 Santa Ana Ave, Clovis, CA)

When: 11AM to 8PM

Sunday, July 16th

Skate School for All Ages

Where: United Skates of America (Roller Skating Rink at 2881 Peach Ave, Clovis, CA 93612)

When: 11AM to 12PM

Lessons for beginners to advanced skaters! $20 per person/lesson

Tuesday, July 18th (through Thursday, July 20th)

Kids Jiu-Jitsu Summer Camp

Where: Guido’s Martial Arts Academy (130 W. Shaw Ave Ste. #102 Clovis, CA)

When: 9AM to 2PM Tues, July 18th-Thurs, July 20th

Register online at clovismartialarts.com

Wednesday, July 19th

Kids Summer Fun at the Museum

Where: Dry Creek Museum (401 Pollasky Ave. Clovis, CA)

When: 9AM to 12PM

Harlan Ranch Fresh Market

Where: Harlan Ranch Community off Shepherd & Leonard (1620 N Leonard Ave

Clovis, CA 93619)

When: 5PM to 9PM

Thursday, July 20th

Recipe for a Successful Food Business: Pop-ups, Events & Resources

Where: Clovis Community College – Herndon Campus Bldg. B Room 308 (390 W Fir Ave, Clovis, CA 93611)

When: 10AM to 12PM

Free workshop! Register online at valleycommunitysbdc.com