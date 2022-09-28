Wanted Subject Arrested Following Pursuit & Assault on a Peace Officer

A wanted person was arrested following a pursuit this afternoon after he intentionally rammed an unmarked police vehicle.

Our investigation began last week when we were called to a home near Gettysburg/Fowler in Clovis regarding possible child abuse.

Officers responded to the home on September 20, however the suspect had already left.

Three children were removed from the home with the assistance of Fresno County Child Protective Services following the initial investigation, however the suspect could not be located at that time.

Over the last week, officers had been looking for the suspect who they identified as 37-year-old Xiong Cha of Clovis. Cha, who is also on probation, was wanted for felony child abuse and violating his probation.

He was located at his home this afternoon by undercover Clovis Police officers. Officers attempted to arrest Cha at a gas station after leaving his home, however he sped away, intentionally ramming an unmarked police vehicle.

Officers pursued the suspect in his vehicle and used a pursuit intervention technique (PIT maneuver) to stop the vehicle near Clovis/Jensen.

Cha continued to be combative with officers but was taken into custody. A handgun was also located in Cha’s vehicle during a search following the pursuit.