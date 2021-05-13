Wanted Criminal Crashes and Kills Clovis Woman During Pursuit

A Clovis woman was killed in a vehicle collision yesterday afternoon when a wanted gang suspect led police on a chase in downtown Fresno.

The woman was identified as 19-year-old Hannah Pimental of Clovis.

The chase began in the Chinatown area when Fresno Police and California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers pulled over a black Ford Fusion. The suspect inside is a known gang member wanted for weapons violations.

According to Fresno Police, when officers approached the vehicle, the suspect sped away leading authorities on a high speed pursuit through downtown Fresno.

While in pursuit, the suspect tossed out a loaded AR-15 rifle. While recovering the weapon, officers lost sight of the suspect’s vehicle.

It was only moments later, the suspect collided with Pimental’s vehicle while driving against traffic on Stanislaus Street.

Pimental died at the scene. The collision also caused damage to a building.

“Very sad situation. Police out here are trying to be proactive, in [taking] violent gang members off the street and this is an unfortunate result of it.” said Fresno Police Chief, Paco Balderrama in a press conference.

The gang member was also injured but was able to flee the scene. The suspect is still at large.

According to Fresno Police, they know the suspect’s name and gang affiliation but are not releasing that information.

For any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect, please contact Fresno PD at (559) 621-7000.