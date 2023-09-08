Walmart Clovis Market Grand Reopening

September 8, 2023 – Walmart Clovis Market on Shaw and Fowler hosted their Grand Reopening on Friday morning.

The Neighborhood Market was remodeled with “customer-centric” features that include “innovations and improvements designed to elevate the shopping experience” of Clovis customers.

The reopening event definitely felt like a celebration—complete with the Clovis East marching band and color guard.

There was a warm speech with lots of thanks and applause, featuring Clovis Walmart Neighborhood Market Manager, Kou Thao, along with Mayor Lynne Ashbeck and Mayor Pro Tem, Vong Mouanoutoua.

The newly transformed Walmart Clovis Market gave back to the community by donating $2,000 to Valley Children’s Literature Program, $1,000 to Clovis Police Department, $2,000 in supplies to Jefferson Elementary, and $2,000 to Clovis East.

Representatives from Valley Children’s, Jefferson Elementary, and Clovis East were welcomed to the stage to accept the donation and give a brief speech.

Following the speeches and thanks, a ribbon cutting was held by the Clovis Chamber of Commerce in front of the store.

Guests were invited into the store to see the remodel, a variety of vendors were set up outside, and a new community-focused mural was unveiled.