Wake Up Clovis: 2 Seconds to Survive active shooter training program

June 14, 2023 –The Clovis Chamber of Commerce hosted one of their Wake Up Clovis events on the morning of Wednesday, June 14th.

This Wake Up Clovis event was titled “Seconds 2 Survive: Active Shooter Training.”

The event was taught by Fresno County Sheriff’s own Lieutenant Jon Alvarado and Sergeant Tim Juarez, with a subtle guest appearance by Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Tony Botti.

Clovis Chamber of Commerce President Greg Newman, Communications Director Jenna Welch, and Operations Director Priscilla Montell hosted the event which was attended by many interested participants.

The Seconds 2 Survive Active Shooter Training Program “encompasses the Run Hide Fight protocols that are promoted by the FBI. Seconds 2 Survive is designed to help individuals plan, prepare, practice, and perform so that they are empowered to make life saving decisions in the critical first seconds of an emergency.”

Unfortunately, mass killings have become more common in our country. Therefore, it is of the utmost importance for us all to get educated on how to survive if we ever find ourselves in this situation.

This program provides individuals with the tools to not only protect themselves, but also to protect others—should the need arise. As said during the presentation, “we do not ‘rise to the occasion’ but rather ‘settle to the level of our training.’”

The Seconds 2 Survive Active Shooter Training Program is for everyone; students, teachers, employers, and employees alike. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office can present this training program to organizations free of charge.

For more information, please visit their website fresnosheriff.org/seconds-2-survive

The Clovis Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their next Wake Up Clovis on Wednesday, July 12th. July’s event is titled Wake Up Clovis “Blaze Your Brand Trail: How to Ignite Your Business on Social Media”. Visit the Clovis Chamber of Commerce website to register! clovischamber.com





