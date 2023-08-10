VFW Post 8900: ‘Raise The Roof’ Festival for Roof Collapse Repairs

On Saturday, August 19, VFW Post 8900 invites you to the “Raise The Roof For VFW Post 8900 Festival,” an extraordinary outdoor music extravaganza set to take place at VFW Post 8900, located at 3585 N Blythe Ave, Fresno, CA 93722. This event aims to restore hope and unity within our community while raising funds to rebuild our cherished VFW Post, which recently suffered the unfortunate collapse of its roof.

The festival features two outstanding bands: “Southern Comfort” from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM and “Crooked Crick” from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Renowned local radio personality, Gnarley Charley, will emcee the event, adding an extra touch of excitement to the festivities.

The event will take place in a beautiful park setting behind the VFW building, offering plenty of space for dancing in front of the bands and ample grass area for guests to relax. Choose from a variety of food trucks and beverages from vendors on-site. The festival also boasts a silent auction.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and pop-up canopies for a comfortable experience under the shaded area with many trees. Restrooms will be available on-site, and parking will be plentiful for guests’ convenience.

Tickets to the “Raise The Roof For VFW Post 8900 Festival” are priced at $20, and gates will open at 2:00 PM, allowing ample time for attendees to get settled before the festivities kick off at 3:00 PM. Guests must have a ticket to enter, and we encourage purchasing in advance at rjrguitar.com/vfwtickets.

Join us on 8/19/23 as we come together to rebuild and reunite, forging a brighter future for our VFW Post and the incredible veterans it serves.