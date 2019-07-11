Veterans community to hold Blood Drive

The American Legion 147, VFW Post 3225 and the Clovis Veterans Memorial District are coming together to put on a community blood drive on Friday July 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Held at the CVMD (808 4th Street Clovis, CA), members of the community are encouraged to donate blood and save a life. If you give a pint of blood, you get a pint of free ice cream supplied by Baskin Robbins.

“We got a hold of the Central California Blood Center and we talked to them and we asked them to help out. We planned it together and we hope to see a big turn out for the blood drive,” Frank L. Ducar, Commander at Cecil Cox Post 147 said. “This is one of the things we are trying to do for our community.”

Ducar and the rest of the veteran community in Clovis continue work together to help both their own group of former servicemen and women, but also the community they live in.

This won’t be the last blood drive on the group’s agenda as they hope for more in the future. During the summer months though, the CCBC is in need for blood donations and the veteran community has stepped up to combat the issue.

Ducar is hoping for a large turnout at the blood drive on July 26.

“We hope we get a great turnout. The more people the better and the more people help out the community. These summer months are around the time when the blood bank has a shortage and they have a bigger need than other times and it kind of works out that we can help out and fill a need that the blood center has.

Sign ups are preferred so the CCBC has a more account number so they can provide for the drive accordingly. If more people sign up before the event, they can have more people ready to assist. However, walk ins are welcomed with open arms.

For more details contact Frank L. Ducar at Cecil Cox Post 147 at (559) 299-9804 or visit the American Legion website www.clovislegion.org.