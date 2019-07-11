Vendors have until August 1 to take part in Clovis Night Out

The annual Clovis Night Out is coming back on September 28, 2019, but vendors for the event have until Thursday, August 1 to apply for a spot.

If any business or company wants to promote themselves to a crowd of more than 10,000, signing up for the annual Clovis Night Out is the way to go. From 4pm-dark, the Clovis Police Department will have their 9th annual night out at Sierra Meadows Park, next to the Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center at Temperance Ave. and Sierra Ave.

Food vendor spots are full for this year’s edition, but there is still room for informational, boutique and entertainment vendors.

The vendor fee is 25$ and it is non-refundable. To pay for a slot, vendors must make checks payable to: “CLOVIS POLICE FOUNDATION” and mail to: 1233 Fifth St. Clovis, CA 93612.

For more information, visit the city of Clovis website or, please email: Sgt Jim Munro: JamesM@cityofclovis.com, or Captain Katy Benham: KatyB@cityofclovis.com.