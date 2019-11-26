Valley First Credit Union Brings New Technology to Clovis Area

The brand new Valley First Credit Union is now open. The new location is on Herndon and Willow in the Clovis Commons shopping center.

With the new location, there comes some new advancements. Valley First doesn’t run like your typical credit union or bank. They have taken away traditional tellers and with new technology they have made tellers accessible through ATMs.

Meaning, you can talk with a teller at the ATM through video chat. You are still talking to a real teller, just through a screen.

Eventually, the credit union hopes to extend tellers hours, so members can come in after 5 p.m. and still be able to speak to a teller.

It is the first credit union in Clovis to have this new technology, introducing a new way of banking to its members.

Augie Casarez, Area Branch Manager for Fresno and Clovis, explained the reasoning for the modernized way of banking.

“It gives us more dedicated time to focus on our members needs a little bit more, while our tellers are done digitally,” Casarez said.

So far, the branch has seen positive feedback from members using the ATMs.

Valley First Credit Union is exclusive to Central California. The credit union is community chartered so anyone that lives, works, or worships in the county of Fresno is eligible for membership.

“Valley First is very member focused so we put our members first. That is our main focus, to ensure our members are taken care of,” Casarez said.

The credit union is always looking to be involved with the community. They have participated in events like Clovis Feast, Big Hat Days, and Shop with a Cop. “We are happy to participate in future events that the City of Clovis has,” Casarez said.