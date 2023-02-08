Valley First Credit Union Adds Director of Corporate Communications

February 8,2023: Modesto – Valley First Credit Union added veteran communicator Daren Williams to the credit union leadership to help reach the range of communities and people Valley First serves.

Williams has more than 35 years of experience working as a communications professional and will serve in a position well-suited to his skills and connection to the community, director of corporate communications.

He will oversee all communications involving the credit union, including a broad and diverse range of business, employee, member, and marketing communications.

“Valley First is growing and our communications needs are rapidly expanding,” said CEO Kathryn Davis. “We are doing amazing things in our community and at the speed we are moving we often miss the chance to tell that story. Daren will be working to spread the word about the work we are doing in the communities we serve. I cannot think of a more perfect fit to lead our corporate communications.”

Williams has an extensive background in communications, most recently as senior director of Global Communications at the Almond Board of California, which brought him to Modesto five years ago this month.

He will join the leadership team in Valley First’s Modesto headquarters.

“I immediately fell in love with the people and sense of community in Modesto and the Central Valley,” said Williams. “I am fully invested in Valley First Credit Union’s vision to financially improve the lives of our members and to contribute to the economic development of the communities we serve.”

Williams’ previous experience includes 12 years with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association in Denver, 10 years at Fleishman Hillard in Kansas City, and nine years at Agri/Washington, a Washington, D.C.-based public affairs firm.

A native Kansan, he began his career working on former Kansas Senator Bob Dole’s 1988 presidential campaign.

Valley First Credit Union serves more than 80,000 members in 12 counties in the southern half of the Central Valley, from Sacramento County to Kern County.

In the past year, Valley First employees attended 165 community events throughout the Central Valley volunteering 1,115 service hours.

The credit union also donated more than $97,000 to local non-profits.

About Valley First Credit Union

Valley First Credit Union is a $964 million, member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative providing quality financial services to the growing and diverse communities of Calaveras, Fresno, Kings, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sacramento, Tulare, and Tuolumne Counties.

With eight branches throughout the Central Valley, the credit union is committed to banking with a purpose – to better the financial lives of the people and businesses in the communities we call home. For more information, please visit https://www.valleyfirstcu.org/