Update on Clovis West High Lock Down

UPDATE: 4:05 P.M .

Regarding Clovis West High Lockdown

After continued consultation with Fresno Police Department, who have indicated their belief that the threat against our campus was an incident of non-credible spoofing, students are in a controlled release from school.

Students who walk home are being released from campus under police supervision.

Student drivers will be released after that time in order to mitigate traffic around campus as parents are picking up students at the Teague Ave. tennis courts, also under officer supervision.

Bus riders will be delayed as buses are being rerouted to Clovis West without any other students riders.

Most athletic programs were already off campus at away games today, with soccer families receiving direct communication from the athletic office.

CART/CTE students are also being transported back to campus and will follow the same release processes as all other students.

For more information about our school safety procedures and resources to talk with your student about today’s lockdown, please visit our parent safety website. Thank you for your cooperation and support as we follow our safe school procedure and ensure our students are safe and secure.

Kelly Avants, APR

Chief Communications Officer

UPDATE: 3:22 P.M .

RE: Clovis West High

This is an important update for our Clovis West families about our school’s current lockdown.

After a complete search of our campus to assure it is secure, Fresno Police Department has recommended the monitored release of our students from campus under staff and officer supervision.

We appreciate the support of our Fresno and Clovis Unified officers to oversee this process to ensure our campus remains secure.

Please see the following detail of how the safe student release will take place this afternoon:

Students who ride the bus will be escorted to a Clovis Unified bus for school to home transportation. Buses will be delayed after the typical end of school by approximately 30-60 minutes to allow for the supervised release of students onto buses.

Students who use personal vehicles for school to home transportation will be held on campus until bus riders have been loaded. They will then be released in phases under officer supervision.

Parents can pick up their student now from a release point located at the south side of our Teague Ave. tennis courts. Students will remain under the supervision of staff and officers during this release.

Students who walk home will remain on campus until officers give us the approval to release them into the neighborhood.

For more information about our school safety procedures and resources to talk with your student about today’s lockdown, please visit our parent safety website.

Thank you for your cooperation and support as we follow our safe school procedure and ensure our students are safe and secure.

