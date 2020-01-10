Upcoming 5K With a Competitive Twist

Hey Clovis residents! Clovis Community College Crush will be hosting a fun and competitive 5k fundraiser for their Cross Country/Track and Field program.

This 5k will have a twist and feature teams. That’s right, time to get your game face on! The teams will be divided by Fresno residents Vs. Non Fresno residents (Clovis, Madera, Sanger, Kinsburg, Hanford, Visilia, ect.). This will be a great way to get together with the community while adding some light hearted competition.

All profits from the race will go towards the Crush’s Cross Country/Track teams for equipment, travel, uniforms, and field facility. Come on out with the Clovis Roundup Get Fit crew to help support the college and to Crush Fresno!

To sign up, and for more information click here.