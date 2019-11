United Skates of Clovis located on 2881 Peach Ave. (corner of Gettysburg and Peach) is offering free admission to kids, every Saturday through the month of November from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A coupon must be presented at the door. Residents can download the coupon at the following link: www.unitedskates.com

For more information, please contact United Skates of Clovis at (559) 291-0242.