‘Two Hands Corn Dogs’ Opens in Clovis 

December 18, 2023 – Two Hands Corn Dogs, a Korean Corn Dog restaurant chain, aptly named for the necessity of using two hands when eating their foods, has opened its first restaurant in Clovis.

With a soft opening on December 15th and their free giveaway of corn dogs on both December 16th and 17th, Two Hands hopes to make an impression as one of the only Korean Corn Dog restaurants in the Central Valley.

Korean Corn Dogs come with a variety of fillings at Two Hands including mozzarella cheese, spicy beef sausage, cheddar cheese, 100% beef sausage, and a plant-based sausage. These of course are then coated in the famous cornmeal batter and fried with options such as rice crisps, potatoes, bean powder, and even hot cheetos according to their website.

Two Hands Corn Dogs Marketing Partner for the Clovis branch, Ajay Hira says Two Hands’ soft opening on December 15th had families arrive for the entirety of their four and a half hour opening, with not a table open “the entire time”.

“We already own a business here in the Central Valley..for us this is one of the cities [in the Central Valley] that’s near and dear to us. We know the center here has been a little bit quiet, and it’s one of our goals to bring more people to this part of town.”

The part of town in reference is the Sierra Vista Mall, an area that has seen an influx of restaurants and businesses come and go in recent times. But with a long line of customers waiting in line for Two Hands to open on Saturday, the hope is that they will stay in their newly formed location for a time to come.

“Today we were giving out free corn dogs from 12-2. We specialize in Korean Corn Dogs. We have some different options, we have the spicy dog, the potato dog, we also have the classic dog if you’re more into the fair style.”

Hiru also says that one of the biggest goals for him and his family, which now includes Two Hands, is to “give back” to the community. “[We’re currently looking for] anyone in the community to find something to do to raise some funds, and help out. We’re really big on that.”

“We’re excited, we’re ready to share really good food, we make everything to order. And I mean it’s called two hands and I think the reason why is because you’re gonna need two hands to eat it.”

Two Hands Corn Dogs is located at the Sierra Vista Mall, 1220 Shaw Avenue, suite 105, near restaurants such as the Chicken Shack and Colton’s Social House. More can be found on their national website at: www.twohandsus.com