Two Families Receive Habitat For Humanity Homes in Clovis

The City of Clovis welcomed two families after they received keys to their new Habitat for Humanity homes.

Mayor Drew Bessinger and City Councilmember Vong Mouanoutoua welcomed the Johnson and Loza families at a ceremony held Dec. 23.

“Today’s success story is due to the partnership between Habitat for Humanity and the City of Clovis in the ongoing effort to provide affordable housing to members of our community,” the City of Clovis said in a Facebook post. “The effort was made possible thanks to the support of various government and non-profit agencies, as well as private business.”

Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization dedicated to providing adequate housing in local communities. The organization operates in all 50 U.S. states and in more than 70 countries around the world.

Families in need of housing can apply on Habitat for Humanity’s website.

Local Habitat for Humanity family selection committees choose applicants based on the applicants level of need, their willingness to partner with Habitat and their ability to repay a mortgage through an affordable payment plan.