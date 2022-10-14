Twenty Firearms & Ammunition seized from Probationer

Yesterday members of Fresno County’s Adult Compliance Team (ACT) served a search warrant in Tollhouse which led to charges being added to a person already in custody.

Their investigation began after a suspect was contacted by Clovis Police Officers earlier this month after he was detained for suspected shoplifting.

That suspect was identified as 30-year-old Jeffrey Mast of Tollhouse. Officers located multiple magazines for an AR-15 rifle in Mast’s car, and because he is on felony probation, arrested him. That prompted ACT to begin their investigation.

Just days later while out of custody, Mast was contacted again by a Clovis Police Officer on patrol and was arrested for having drug paraphernalia which violated his probation terms.

On October 13 while Mast was still in custody at Fresno County Jail, ACT served a search warrant at his Tollhouse home.

Officers located 20 firearms and approximately 20,000 rounds of ammunition.

Since Mast is on probation for felony domestic violence, he is not allowed to have firearms or ammunition.

He is being charged with several felonies in relation to the firearms and ammunition and remains in Fresno County Jail at this time.

The firearms and ammunition were seized, and we would like to thank Fresno County ACT for their diligence and hard work.

A booking photo of Mast is attached. Photos of firearms and ammunition seized are also attached.