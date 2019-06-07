Traffic stop nets parolee gang member with AR-15 style rifle

On Thursday, June 6, before 5:00 p.m., a Clovis Police Officer on patrol along Shaw Avenue conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for expired registration. The officer contacted the driver who identified himself as Robert Kloppenburg, who is on parole for assault with a deadly weapon. Due to his parole status, Kloppenburg was detained while officers searched his vehicle.

Officers then conducted a parole search at Kloppenburg’s residence in Fresno. During the parole search, Clovis officers located a loaded AR-15 style rifle hidden in a laundry basket. Due to Kloppenburg’s status as a convicted felon and parolee, he is not permitted to possess firearms. He is also a skinhead gang member. Kloppenburg was arrested on the following charges:

PC 30605(a)-Unlawfully possessing an assault weapon

PC 29800(a)(1)-Felon in possession of a firearm

PC 30305(a)(1)-Felon in possession of ammunition

PC 3056-Parole violation

Robert Kloppenburg was booked into the Fresno County Jail where he remains in custody.