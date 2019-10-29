TRAC volleyball teams set to begin Central Section playoffs

With the high school girls volleyball regular season officially over, teams are now gearing up for postseason play, including teams from the TRAC.

Clovis North, with a record of 38-3, unsurprisingly received the nod to be the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament and will have a first-round bye, awaiting the winner of Bakersfield versus Centennial.

The No. 5 seed Clovis Cougars, with a record of 27-15 will host the 11-27, No. 12-seed Clovis East Timberwolves. The winner will face the No. 4 overall seed Clovis West Golden Eagles, which also have a bye.

No. 6 seed Buchanan hosts No. 11 Garces, with the winner to face Arroyo Grande in the second round.

No. 10 Central will travel to face No. 7 Exeter.

The CIF Central Section playoffs officially begin on Oct. 31, and matches will also be held Nov. 5, 7 and 9.