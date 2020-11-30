Thieves Caught on Camera Stealing from Target

By
CR Staff
-
(Courtesy of Clovis PD)

Clovis PD is asking the community to help identify two theft suspects for stealing at Target on Herndon and Willow.

Just before 8 p.m. on November 24, Target security cameras captured two unidentified suspects grabbing $761 worth of clothing before running out of the store.

If anyone has information, please contact Clovis PD at (559) 324-2556 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP. CPD Case 20-70206.

