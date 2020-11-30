Home Crime Thieves Caught on Camera Stealing from Target
Clovis PD is asking the community to help identify two theft suspects for stealing at Target on Herndon and Willow.
Just before 8 p.m. on November 24, Target security cameras captured two unidentified suspects grabbing $761 worth of clothing before running out of the store.
If anyone has information, please contact Clovis PD at (559) 324-2556 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP. CPD Case 20-70206.
