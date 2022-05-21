Thieves Arrested for Stealing Fencing at New Fire Station

At roughly 3:30 a.m., Clovis Police dispatch received a report from security of a theft in progress near the area of Shaw and Leonard Avenues at the new Clovis Fire Department Station 6 which is still under construction.

Officers responded immediately and found a male and female stealing 10 sections of fencing from the site. Both were arrested and after a quick search, found methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

The couple was identified as 47-year-old Daniel Tarin and 27-year-old Alyssa Passmore. Both were charged with grand theft, conspiracy, possession of narcotics, and was booked into Fresno County Jail.

Clovis PD officers were able to remove the fencing from the suspect’s vehicle and returned it to the property.

If anyone happens to see a crime in progress or suspicious activity, call 559-324-2800. If it is an emergency, call 9-1-1.