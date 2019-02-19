The Local looks to showcase fresh products from local businesses

Old Town Clovis’ newest eatery had its grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 16. That’s right, folks. The Local is officially in business.

Offering a range of American fare, from grilled cheese to a charcuterie board to craft beer and various meat dishes, The Local embraces a “warm and homey” feel –– something that owner Jenny Fisher noted on the restaurant’s ambiance. The menu highlights selections for snacks, salads and lighters dishes, and entrées.

Furthermore, the new spot offers craft beer and a diverse wine selection. Specifically with the wine, Fisher pointed out that she looked at and sourced wine from appellations including Napa Valley, Paso Robles, and Monterey.

Fisher emphasized one of The Local’s most important aspects: locally-sourced products. One way that this is already in play is the fact that The Local gets their coffee from Two Cities Coffee Roasters.

“Everyone does ‘support local,’ and I wanted to bring that to Clovis,” Fisher explained. “Hopefully, I think, it’ll catch on.”

Because the restaurant just opened, not everything is 100 percent local yet, Fisher pointed out. She did, however, provide a goal: “Now, we’re going to start reaching out to farmers and try to build that community and that relationship, and bring their food in here so people can taste it…We can expose the farmers’ businesses as well as our own.”

When defining “local,” Fisher expressed that the team desired to keep sources within 200 miles, making this another goal of keeping sources as local as possible to the Clovis community.

If you’re looking for some new eats and locally-sourced products, make sure to stop by The Local.

The Local is located on 401 Clovis Ave in Old Town Clovis.

Hours:

Monday thru Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Phone: (559) 900-4253

Website: www.thelocalotc.com