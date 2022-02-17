The Clovis Unified selects new board

The Clovis Unified School Board selected their new board offices at their February 16th school board meeting.

Tiffany Madsen was named new School Board President in light of previous President Susan Hatmaker’s resignation.

David DeFrank was named the newest Vice President and Yolanda Moore was selected as the Board Clerk.

The board then decided to select Hugh Awtrey as the newest member to the Fresno City Council/Governing Board Joint Subcommittee in consideration of the newly appointed board positions.

In regards to the newest vacancy of Trustee Area 1 in the school district, a vote was taken in order to either fill the spot or wait for an election in the upcoming November elections. The vote passed in which the latter decision was taken, so the vacancy, left open by previous President Susan Hatmaker’s resignation, will now stay open until the November elections.

The vote passed 5-1 with the dissenting opinion stemming from newly appointed Vice President David DeFrank.

The Trustee Area became important towards the end of the meeting as the new redistricting and adjustment of Trustee area boundaries was approved. The board approved map 4 as the newly proposed map of favor.

All five proposed maps can be found at

https://www.cusd.com/redistricting.aspx