Tactical Ops Brewing named 23rd Assembly District’s Small Business of the Year

Assemblyman Jim Patterson honored owners of Tactical Ops Brewing, along with friends and family with the 2019 23rd Assembly District’s Small Business of the Year.

Started in 2014, Tactical Ops has outgrown their original taproom in East Central Fresno into a new bar at Clovis and Barstow Avenues.

Not only are they known for craft beers; the Blonde Bomber, Valor IPA and Recon Red to name a few, Tactical Ops Brewing has also made waves for employing a majority of veterans within the community.

Owners Brandon Broussard and Justin Campagne have made giving back to the veteran community a priority. Both owners have friends and family that have served for our country.