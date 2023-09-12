Tacos & Taps & Trolleys Oh My! The end of summer party trail

August 29, 2023 – If you were in the mood to party with a variety of tasty craft beers and plenty of yummy food, the Clovis Tacos and Taps Trail was the place to be on Saturday.

Party-goers filled trolleys starting from 12 to 8 p.m. touring all participating breweries including Mad Duck, Summer Fox, Crow & Wolf, Riley’s Brew Pub, 559 Beer, Incinerati, and Tactical Ops with each having a variety of food and vendors available.

Tim Red, General Manager of the Crow & Wolf Brewing Company said the trail has been partnering with Fresno Street Eats to put on the event for the past three years now.

The trail will take place at 4 different times during the year, giving the chance for anyone new to the growing brewery scene to come and take part.

Red said there were an estimated 500 to 1,000 attendees at Saturday’s gathering and always expects a great turn out from the community.

“It brings out a lot of people, good for business, good for the community and the breweries”, said Red.

“You get to ride the trolley around and experience all of the different places and have a good beer. We have the biggest outdoor location so I think we always have a little bit more people come here, but every venue has different things to offer for everyone.”

Red said you can expect to find on the trail a variety of different foods to satisfy your hunger and a number of beers, seltzers, IPA’s, stouts, sours, teas, and waters to quench your thirst.

A favorite of Red’s that he recommends to anyone new on the trail, is the brand new Ocean Blast Seltzer Slushy, that is made with blue coconut, mango, pineapple, and lime. He said the crowd-pleasing beverage for today’s event is an alcoholic beverage that tastes very similar to a baja blast.

Trail attendee Morgan Diedrich and her friends chose the tacos and taps trail to celebrate her 22nd birthday. Diedrich arrived at the very start of the event and used the Dolly Trolley to explore everything the trail has to offer.

Diedrich said it was a wonderful way to celebrate her birthday with her friends at the Brewery trail.

“I was going to go to Crow & Wolf for my 22nd anyway, so might as well join in on the activity,” said Diedrich.

“I love tacos and I love drinking so I thought I might as well join the whole trail. It is my first time doing it, and I think it is super fun! I think it is so hot out, but everyone is having a good time so it does not matter how hot it is.”

Diedrich said she loves a lot of the breweries she explored on the trail, but said Crow & Wolf has her heart.

“My mom took me here a few months ago, and we tried the seltzers and I was in love with them. I don’t like anything that tastes too much like alcohol, so they’re sweet enough for me and I really enjoy that.”

Liana Correa, owner of Paradise Pourz, was one of the many vendors at the tacos and taps trail with Fresno Street Eats.

Correa made and sold various beverages to consumers such as energy drinks, lemonades, green teas, sodas, and even a special michelada mix made special for the trail event.

Correa said the crowd favorites of the day were spicy micheladas, but also her paradise lemonade.

“It has passionfruit, strawberries, and peaches,” said Correa. “It is really really good!”

Correa said the energy she has observed at the event is high because people are constantly moving through the venue and using the trolleys to come and go as they please to explore everything possible. She said on the next tacos and taps trail, she plans to attend again but as a guest.

‘I’m sure I’ll come back to be a vendor but I would also love to participate! Before this I did not really know much about it, and since I got to see it I would love to participate and come back as a customer next time!”

The next tacos and taps trail is expected in early November if you would like to join in on the fun. Red added that the event remains free for the public to attend and is free to hop on board the trolley.

“If you just want to come out and have a good time, bring your family and pets. Have some good food, good company, and good beer.”