Tachi Palace Rebrands

The Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino is rebranding and changing its name to Tachi Palace Casino Resort to reflect recent property upgrades and expansions.

The Tachi-Yokut tribe, owners and operators of the Lemoore Casino, added a 88,350 square foot entertainment center to the same property of Tachi Palace in November 2018. The center features an eight-screen movie theater, 30-lane bowling alley, an arcade, and a 10-table billiards room.

The tribe also opened a convenience store and gas station with 16 gas and diesel pumps, eight high-octane pumps and two electric charging stations the same year.

While both the entertainment center and gas station were on the same property, they were operated independently and separately from the hotel and casino.

That is until recently, when the entities merged with Tachi Palace to form an official enterprise group, according to The Hanford Sentinel.

Tachi Palace opened a high limit gaming room in November 2019, which features more VIP Slot Machines.