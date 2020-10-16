Suspected Mail Thieves Wanted

The Clovis Police Department is asking the community to help identify two thieves suspected of mail theft.

Both are separate incidents, there is no relation or ties between the two thieves, according to the Clovis PD.

First suspect, is an unidentified hispanic male in a red hooded sweatshirt and hat. Video surveillance at roughly 7 a.m. on September 19 shows the suspect stealing mail from apartment complexes near Willow and Gettysburg Avenue area. A noticeable feature on the thief is a tattoo behind his left ear. The case number is CPD Case 20-54535.

Second suspect, a white male in a light colored shirt. Video surveillance shows the thief stealing mail from a business near Shaw and Minnewawa Avenues. The crime took place at 1:30 a.m. on October 8. The case number is CPD Case 20-59736.

If anyone has information regarding the two cases, please contact the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2556 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.