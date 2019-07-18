Suspect arrested again after another victim comes forward in sexual assault case

In the afternoon on July 18, Clovis Police Detectives has re-arrested 55-year-old Richard Bradberry after another victim came forward. The confidential male victim was 15-years-old at the time of the incidents, which occurred in Bradberry’s apartment complex near Villa and Barstow Avenues, like the other incidents. Bradberry was originally arrested on July 10 when he was the suspect in a sexual assault case where three victims came forward, all under the age of 15.

Bradberry is being booked into the Fresno County Jail on one count of lewd and lascivious acts with a child 15-years or younger, where the perpetrator is at least 10 years older than the victim(s). Detectives believe there could still be a potential for additional victims.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call the Clovis Police Department Detectives Division at (559) 324-2415.