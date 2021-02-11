Stolen Vehicle Suspect Causes Multi-Vehicle Crash

Tori Lavon
28-year-old Anthony Soto.

On Tuesday, Feb. 9 at about 5:16 p.m., a car chase involving Clovis Police resulted in apprehending a man on a rooftop of an apartment complex.

It began with Clovis PD attempting to pull over a stolen vehicle near 5th Street and Pollasky Avenue in Old Town Clovis.

When the police tried to approach the vehicle, the driver sped away going southbound on Pollasky Avenue.

The chase came to a halt when the driver ran a red light at the Barstow and Pollasky intersection causing a four-vehicle accident.

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries.

The suspect fled on foot to a nearby apartment complex. Clovis PD was able to locate the suspect on the roof.

After surrendering and was arrested without further incident. He was identified as 28-year-old Anthony Soto.

There were two other suspects in the vehicle with Soto. These suspects are still at large. The first is a male, last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. The second is female, last seen wearing a black jacket and grey pants.

Soto is being charged with five felonies, five misdemeanors, and a felony warrant.

He was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance and a DUI.

