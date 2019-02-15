South Korea’s Seoul Theater presents only US performance of “Princess and Ondal, a Magical Musical” this weekend

For its only two U.S. performances, South Korea’s Theater Seoul presents “Princess and Ondal, a Magical Musical” at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District Auditorium, on Feb. 15 and 16. This collaboration effort between South Korea and the USA stars 12 children from Seoul and 8 children from Fresno and Clovis. The Central Valley actors are directed by Valerie Salcedo, Miss Fresno 2011.

The uplifting cultural performance features a South Korean fairy tale about a princess who constantly cried and no one could console her. She only stopped crying when her father, the King of Koguryo, told her she would have to marry Ondal, the most foolish person in the kingdom. The magical journey begins with expertly choreographed dancing and singing as the princess leaves her home to look for Ondal, and, because of this, she no longer has to marry someone she does not love.

To everyone’s surprise the princess and Ondal marry and she helps him discover his true destiny.

Tickets are still available for this musical the whole family will enjoy. To purchase, please visit https://theaterseoulfresno.brownpapertickets.com

Showtimes:

Fri., Feb. 15 at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb.16 at 11a.m. and 2 p.m.

Cost $3-$7

Clovis Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 808 Fourth Street, Clovis, CA 93612

Performances are sponsored by the Clovis Veterans Memorial District and produced by Theater Seoul and Marketing IQ Club of Fresno.

Proceeds of the musical will be donated to Central Valley Honor Flight, a charity that benefits military veterans.