Soroptimist of Clovis is giving away prom dresses

The Soroptimist International Club of Clovis, a non-profit organization, is giving away over 1,000 prom dresses to high school girls in Fresno County. This event will be held at the Sierra Vista Mall community room on Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

These dresses were generously donated from Clovis citizens and local businesses. In addition, a Paradise bridal shop was tragically lost in the summer fires, but the owners donated their inventory of beautiful formal dresses to the Soroptimist organization for this event.

Interested high school girls should RSVP to Caryl at 559-940-5501 or Peggy at 559-297-9052 by March 13.

Soroptimist’s vision is to give women and girls the resources and opportunities to reach their full potential and live their dreams through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.