Soroptimist International of Clovis honors award winners

March 8, 2024 – Approximately 120 guests gathered at the Herndon campus of Clovis Community College on Feb. 28 to recognize the Clovis International Soroptimist Live Your Dream award winners.

“It was such an honor for our club to be able to award 35 women with Live Your Dream Awards,” said President, Linda Gillis. “Providing each of these women with grants that will help them access the education and training to achieve economic empowerment and pursue their dreams is one of the greatest rewards of being a Soroptimist.”

Thirty-six thousand dollars were divided among the women, all of whom are head of household and enrolled in an educational program.

“We’re so proud of you…and want to stay in touch with you,” Gillis told the recipients.

Winners’ educational study areas included Business Administration, Social Work, Accounting, Forestry, Engineering, Psychology and Nursing.

Some of the schools they attended were Fresno State, Reedley College, Fresno City College, Clovis Community College, and National University.

First place recipient, Lily Drinnon-Lucio, received $2,000. Her dream is to become an electrical engineer; she is a sophomore at Clovis Community College.

“When I was notified I won the award, I was ecstatic, very happy.” said Drinnon-Lucio. “I couldn’t believe it and it honestly warms my heart to know that there’s women who support me and my dreams. It motivates me to go forward.

“Some obstacles I have faced whilst trying to get my education were being an adoptee with little family support. I have never known my biological mother. I was born prematurely and grew up unconventionally. So, although I have been able to be independent it has been a struggle to stay motivated. I am also a domestic violence survivor, juvenile hall graduate, and single mother of a four-year-old.”

Asked what advice she would give women who face challenges in achieving their goals, Drinnon-Lucio was quick to respond.

“Never give up on yourself even when it’s tough,” she said. “Always believe in yourself instead of the stereotypes society expects of you. The saying that you can be whatever you want to be is true. Also, accept help when it is offered.”

Clovis Soroptimists participate in the “Dream” programs of Soroptimist International of the Americas: “Live Your Dream” Education Awards for Women and “Dream It Be It” for teens.

Locally, the club works with the Marjoree Mason Center and the Evangel Home, the Salvation Army, Family Healing Center and CUSD Kids in Transition, among many others. They also offer a financial scholarship, “Women’s Advocate Award,” to San Joaquin College of Law.

If you are interested in learning more about the Soroptimist International of Clovis, visit siclovis.org or Email: siclovis@soroptimist.net.