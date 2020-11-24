Soroptimist International Celebrates Milestones

Just recently, Soroptimist International (SI) of Clovis received a letter from Soroptimist International of the Americas (SIA) congratulating Clovis on the club’s 20th anniversary.

SIA President Penny Babb described this anniversary as very significant as “our organization is preparing to celebrate our 100th anniversary in 2021.”

“As a 20-year charter member, I have enjoyed participating in the activities of SI Clovis. This is a wonderful group of women that work together to make things better for deserving women. It is just neat to know what our group is doing here in Clovis, it is the same mission that Soroptimist is doing around the world,” said Judith Preuss from SI Clovis.

Soroptimist International empowers women and girls worldwide through education and training. Globally that includes 1,250 clubs in 120 countries and territories. Each year the organization distributes more than $2.6 million in educational grants to about 1,700 women worldwide.

Soroptimist International of Clovis is a volunteer women’s organization for business and professional women who work to improve women and girls’ lives, thereby improving communities.

How is this done?

The Soroptimist vision is to create a brighter future for girls and women, to give them the resources and opportunities through financial scholarships to reach their full potential and live their dreams.

Two highly successful programs enable this – Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women and Dream It, Be It: Career Support for Girls. The latter gives support to high school girls.

Both programs provide the girls and women the tools they need to achieve their educational career goals, empowering them to break the cycles of violence, poverty, and abuse. The Dream Programs ensure women and girls have access to the education and training they need to reach their full potential and live their dreams.

In the face of a global pandemic, the Clovis club will complete a five-week Dream It, Be It Student Advisory/Leadership Event in December. In addition to five Zoom meetings during November and December, attendees and mentors met at a local park to safely distance, and girls received supplies for the event.

Each girl received a workbook to guide her through the comprehensive program consisting of five components: Discovering Dreams, Creating Achievable Goals, Exploring Careers, Rising above Obstacles, and Balancing Stress.

The program is funded by financial contributions and special events. This year, Soroptimist International of Clovis is exceptionally excited to acknowledge a very generous donation that will allow them to present four to six awards to the “Live Your Dream” Program.

SI Clovis presented the October, November, December gift cards to the Clovis Marjaree Mason Safehouse for their residents’ holiday purchases. Quarterly gift cards are given as a result of the Clovis Soroptimist Denim & Diamonds Fundraisers.

For more information on Soroptimist International of Clovis, visit siclovis.org