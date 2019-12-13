Sold Out Show: CenterStage’s Holiday Cabaret Entertains All

CenterStage Clovis Community Theater took the stage at Dicicco’s last night for their Holiday Cabaret. The night was filled with amazing performances from everyone that was on stage. Each artist did a solo performance and let me tell you, every single one of them killed it. From their song choice, presentation, and vocals each performance was unique in its own way.

The show had a prolific plot in that each person who came on the stage was entering a Christmas party. Everyone showed up with an ornament to hang on a tree and a story that was relevant to the solo they were going to sing.

Some Christmas Carolers, aka The Front Line Quartet, even stopped by to sing a few Christmas songs for the audience. The Front Line did a phenomenal job singing in harmony, complementing each other perfectly. It was a pleasant surprise having them crash the party!

Later in the performance the cast did an interactive bit with all the audience members. Assigning one cast member to lead a group of the audience in singing a part of “The 12 Days of Christmas.”

The audience was laughing and enjoying the hilarious singing. Although, we obviously didn’t sound anything like the talented cast members, it was such a clever and fun way to include the audience.

Watching the Holiday Cabaret made me feel like a kid again, getting me more and more excited for Christmas morning. I was truly blown away by the show and songs that were sung. The hardwork and practice that went into putting on the Holiday Cabaret definitely showed.

It is the best show in Clovis for the best value. Tickets are only $15 to see the cabaret and $30 for dinner plus the show. Trust me when I tell you, it is more than worth it. It’s a great way to support Clovis Community Theater and a perfect night out in town.

Great job CenterStage! Looking forward to see Rat Pack Reloaded on Thursday February Feb. 6 2020.