Small Town Feeling at Small Business Saturday Exemplifies “The Clovis Way of Life”

Small Business Saturday brought big crowds to Old Town Clovis this year, with some shops saying that business was better than in previous years.

“It was our biggest small business Saturday in thirty-six years,” said Marty Watt, owner of 4th Street Antiques

Newer businesses got a taste of what “The Clovis Way of Life” is all about.

Eye Candy employee Samantha Dewall said, “It was our first year doing Small Business Saturday and the support has been amazing.”

She wasn’t just talking about the support from patrons. Small businesses in Old Town encourage each other and recommend customers to their stores.

“We pay it forward. When we started the business, everyone was so supportive and friendly and welcoming and so we pay it forward when the next business opens,” said Liz Bermudez at The Collective 103.

Jen Bell, one of the artisans at The Foundry Cooperative, expressed similar sentiments about the growing support of Old Town Clovis businesses. “It makes you want to be a part of what goes on down here, and to see more and more shops popping up, because there’s life going on here,” Bell said.

Shoppers know that the best part about small businesses is the selection.

Tom Frost at Frost Oak Creek Creations said, “They know down in Old Town it’s unique, they come here and find products they won’t see anywhere else in the valley.”

Watts also says that she tries to visit the other shops and remember what they have, so she can send customers over. Watts added, “If they go away from Old Town happy, then everyone’s happy.”

The holiday shopping weekend was helped by the variety of things to do in Old town Clovis.

Watts said that people could have their breakfast, lunch, and dinner all in one area– and some even stayed in a hotel to be within walking distance of the weekend’s shopping.

All businesses in Old Town Clovis expect a busy holiday season. As an added incentive for fun and charm, carriage rides will be available every weekend in December.

“It’s a small-town Hallmark Movie kind of moment,” Watts added, “People like that they can walk around, maybe just to get a cup of coffee and window shop.”