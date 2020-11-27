Small Business Saturday Encourages Residents to Shop Local for the Holiday Season

Seeing the smile on a barista’s face after ordering coffee from a locally owned coffee shop is more meaningful than ordering from a chain across the street that gets more than 500 customers per day.

These dollars spent stay in the local economy instead of going to the pockets of a big corporation.

In particular, one day out of the year is dedicated to supporting small businesses. Small Business Saturday takes place the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

During the 2010 recession, American Express created Small Business Saturday. A day to encourage people to shop local for the holidays.

In 2011, all 50 states in the country participated by shopping locally. The success led to the Senate passing a resolution recognizing Small Business Saturday.

Black Friday is considered to be the most popular consumerism holiday. However, those dollars spent go to national corporations and do not benefit local economies.

A small business supports the local economy and non-profit organizations. For example, the Boys and Girls Club or other programs that positively impact the community.

Having a small business creates jobs and conserves taxes with fewer infrastructures and maintenance for national chains.

For every dollar that is spent locally, an estimation of 60% goes back into the community. Whereas for a big box company or corporation, about 40% goes to the community.

This year, businesses have taken a huge hit due to COVID-19. The layoff of employees, operating at low capacity, and the costs of staying within health guidelines has been detrimental especially for our local businesses.

The loss of jobs nationwide was estimated to be about 35 million in the first four months of the Coronavirus.

Payment Protection Program (PPP) relief has helped some businesses stay open for those who qualified.

It is crucial for consumers to not only shop local but to be returning customers as well, in order to keep these small businesses from closing.

Old Town Clovis will have their Small Business Saturday tomorrow, November 28. Shops will be extending their store hours, encouraging all to shop local for the holidays.